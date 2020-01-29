SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.21

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.21 and traded as high as $5.25. SIGA Technologies shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 69,408 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Phillip Louis Gomez III purchased 10,000 shares of SIGA Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Also, Director Paul G. Savas purchased 20,000 shares of SIGA Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $86,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,900. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIGA. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $67,840,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 17.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after purchasing an additional 626,084 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,914,000. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,546,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 253,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 312.6% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 230,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 174,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

About SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of solutions for various unmet medical needs and biothreats. The Company’s lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug that targets orthopoxviruses infections. TPOXX is a small-molecule drug delivered to the Strategic Stockpile under the Project BioShield Act of 2004 (Project BioShield).

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.