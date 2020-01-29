SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $78.56 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,214,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,429 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 9.7% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $78,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,569,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,001 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 8,096,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,870,000 after purchasing an additional 401,756 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 63.6% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,839,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,611 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,847,000 after purchasing an additional 35,414 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 800,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,942,000 after purchasing an additional 70,555 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.21. 1,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,906. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.58. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $67.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

