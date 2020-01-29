SigFig Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,607,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,325,000 after purchasing an additional 171,067 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,537,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,223,000 after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $104,802,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,443 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,088,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,933,000 after purchasing an additional 49,018 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,827. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.72. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.69 and a 1 year high of $81.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.