SigFig Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 0.6% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 64,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Jentner Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 41,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period.

SCHF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.38. The stock had a trading volume of 42,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,644. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

