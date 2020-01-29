SigFig Wealth Management LLC Sells 260 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 86.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 23,442 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $78.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,243. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.06. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $79.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.