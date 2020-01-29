Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBNY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the second quarter worth $40,267,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 794.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after buying an additional 103,732 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 228.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 137,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after buying an additional 95,340 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at about $10,649,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Signature Bank by 86.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after buying an additional 85,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

SBNY stock opened at $146.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $111.91 and a 52-week high of $148.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.53.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

