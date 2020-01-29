Signature Bank Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Signature Bank has a payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Signature Bank to earn $12.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

SBNY traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,509. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.53. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $111.91 and a 12-month high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

