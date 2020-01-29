Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Silgan also posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Silgan by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,045,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,497,000 after purchasing an additional 20,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Silgan by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,191,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,060,000 after purchasing an additional 231,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 331.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 106,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 81,920 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLGN traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $31.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $32.06.

Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

