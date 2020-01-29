Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.57 to $0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $209 million to $219 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.46 million.Silicon Laboratories also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.57-0.67 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLAB. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Silicon Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Shares of SLAB opened at $107.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.82, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.50. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.78.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at $52,013,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total transaction of $109,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,963.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,377 shares of company stock worth $2,553,372 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

