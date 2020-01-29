Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €76.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) received a €76.00 ($88.37) price target from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 24.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €74.86 ($87.04).

Shares of Siltronic stock traded up €10.89 ($12.66) on Wednesday, reaching €101.25 ($117.73). 486,410 shares of the company were exchanged. Siltronic has a 1-year low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 1-year high of €153.20 ($178.14). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €89.98 and its 200-day moving average price is €75.57.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

