Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €76.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) received a €76.00 ($88.37) price target from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 24.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €74.86 ($87.04).

Shares of Siltronic stock traded up €10.89 ($12.66) on Wednesday, reaching €101.25 ($117.73). 486,410 shares of the company were exchanged. Siltronic has a 1-year low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 1-year high of €153.20 ($178.14). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €89.98 and its 200-day moving average price is €75.57.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs

Analyst Recommendations for Siltronic (FRA:WAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.