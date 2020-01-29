Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €74.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a €74.00 ($86.05) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 25.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WAF. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €74.86 ($87.04).

Shares of Siltronic stock opened at €99.98 ($116.26) on Wednesday. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($178.14). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €89.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €75.57.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

