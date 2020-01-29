Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Simmons First National has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Simmons First National has a dividend payout ratio of 26.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Simmons First National to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,281. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.30 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

SFNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens lowered shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

In other Simmons First National news, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $239,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 385,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,184.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $25,385.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

