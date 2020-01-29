Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.58

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.58 and last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 952.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 58.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.