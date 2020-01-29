Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.58

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.58 and last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.
The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05.
About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
