SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SJM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SJM has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get SJM alerts:

SJMHF traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.16. 617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,846. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09. SJM has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.37.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau Special Administrative Region, the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.