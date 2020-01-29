Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Issues Earnings Results

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.06 million. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SKY traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.46. 51,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,967. Skyline has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $37.03.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKY. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Skyline from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price target on shares of Skyline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 100,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $3,457,287.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 681,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,418,934.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 34,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,102,358.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686,542 shares in the company, valued at $22,209,633.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,029 shares of company stock worth $6,409,617.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

