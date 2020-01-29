SL Advisors LLC Trims Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

SL Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for about 2.3% of SL Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,974,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,903,906,000 after purchasing an additional 581,754 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,900,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,012,000 after acquiring an additional 471,862 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,933,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,316,000 after acquiring an additional 160,649 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 49.2% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,607,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,105,000 after acquiring an additional 530,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $71,253,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RSG. ValuEngine lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

In other Republic Services news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $183,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $751,311.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $551,260 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,466. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.49. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.03 and a twelve month high of $95.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.43.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

