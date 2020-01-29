Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Receives $25.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SQM shares. HSBC cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SQM traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.76. 490,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,505. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.76. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $45.38.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $473.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.65 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 15.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

