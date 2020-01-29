SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGE) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGE) traded down 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.03, 932 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.87% of SoFi Gig Economy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

