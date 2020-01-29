SOL Capital Management CO Buys 430 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,280 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 170.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE:COP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.88. 1,258,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,035,536. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.69. The company has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.