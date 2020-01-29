SOL Capital Management CO Decreases Stake in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its stake in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth $201,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Cody acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.40 per share, with a total value of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,542.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ziv Shoshani sold 30,000 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,325.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.25. 290,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VSH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

