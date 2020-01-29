SOL Capital Management CO Has $209,000 Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Gabelli upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.88.

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.93. 9,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,946. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56. Motorola Solutions Inc has a one year low of $114.54 and a one year high of $182.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 114.01% and a net margin of 13.50%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.48%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

