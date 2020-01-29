SOL Capital Management CO Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 472,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,669,000 after buying an additional 43,350 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 37,327 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 170,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,215,000 after buying an additional 25,431 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,133,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,668,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.79. 5,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,656. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.09. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $205.38 and a 1-year high of $244.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

