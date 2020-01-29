SOL Capital Management CO Reduces Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Medtronic by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,655,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $940,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,545 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $129,292,000 after purchasing an additional 725,146 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Medtronic by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,149,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,441,000 after purchasing an additional 612,507 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Medtronic by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,125,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $556,683,000 after purchasing an additional 545,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Medtronic by 497.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 559,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $60,774,000 after purchasing an additional 465,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.19. The company had a trading volume of 129,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,433. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.79 and a 200 day moving average of $109.06. The company has a market cap of $159.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

