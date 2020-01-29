SOL Capital Management CO Sells 599 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 13,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $573,427.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $957,109.23. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,873. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

Shares of JCI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.76. 1,627,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,028,359. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.13. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.