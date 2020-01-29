SOL Capital Management CO Trims Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.94. The company had a trading volume of 410,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,675. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $94.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.84.

