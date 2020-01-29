Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading 0.6% Higher

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $103.87 and last traded at $103.96, 451,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 833,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Northland Securities downgraded Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.85 and a 200-day moving average of $84.38.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.89 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.39%. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 7,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $825,213.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $603,297.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,638 shares of company stock valued at $17,132,804. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,840,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,353,000 after buying an additional 131,352 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45,993 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,241,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,053,000 after purchasing an additional 117,700 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,201,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,670,000 after purchasing an additional 28,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

About Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

