Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.56 Million

Brokerages predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) will report sales of $42.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.89 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported sales of $57.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $221.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.96 million to $224.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $203.54 million, with estimates ranging from $168.08 million to $230.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SOI. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen set a $16.00 price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

NYSE:SOI opened at $12.20 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87.

In related news, Director Edgar R. Jr. Giesinger acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $116,800.00. Company insiders own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,498,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 42,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 558,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 104,144 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

