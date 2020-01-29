Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SLDB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.42. 2,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,968. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $25.86. The company has a market capitalization of $165.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 41,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,328,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after buying an additional 130,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 87,016 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 842.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after buying an additional 708,853 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

