Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Share Price

Headlines about PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. PepsiCo earned a daily sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted PepsiCo’s score:

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several analysts have commented on PEP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.44. 2,908,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,313,139. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.20. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $144.15. The stock has a market cap of $199.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.