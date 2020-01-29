SONO (SONO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11,696.00

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. One SONO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SONO has traded up 609.6% against the U.S. dollar. SONO has a market capitalization of $11,696.00 and $173.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SONO alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.30 or 0.01255177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00048674 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00027208 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00205672 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00069517 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001826 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SONO Coin Profile

SONO (CRYPTO:SONO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official website is projectsono.io . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

SONO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SONO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.