Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 596 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 422,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,632,000 after acquiring an additional 90,572 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 828.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 100,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 135,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,267,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 55.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.99. 78,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.19. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.65 and a 12 month high of $125.31.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.63.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.