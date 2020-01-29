Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 95 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,385 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 48,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $88,820,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $12.80 on Wednesday, hitting $1,866.05. 1,104,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,034,345. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,841.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,813.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The company has a market cap of $924.46 billion, a PE ratio of 82.64, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,188.12.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

