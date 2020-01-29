Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Short Interest Down 8.4% in January

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the December 31st total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SMBC stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.04. 484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,997. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The company has a market cap of $334.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $23.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,826,000 after purchasing an additional 74,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,366 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

