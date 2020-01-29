Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the airline on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

Southwest Airlines has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Southwest Airlines has a payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Southwest Airlines to earn $5.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.20. The company had a trading volume of 263,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.14. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $47.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 target price on Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.