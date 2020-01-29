SpaceChain 24-Hour Volume Tops $237,879.00 (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $237,879.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. One SpaceChain token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, EXX and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SpaceChain

SPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, EXX, Coinnest, CoinEgg, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

