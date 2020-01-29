SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $11,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5,549.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 117,536 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $993,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,593. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $27.57 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.98.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4019 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

