SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Bought by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMD. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,644,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,086,000 after buying an additional 1,964,745 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2,057.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 328,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after buying an additional 313,371 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 403,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after buying an additional 241,011 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,779,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 502,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 46,136 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.10. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,161. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.59. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.98.

