SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 670.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,897,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613,537 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 727.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,040,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,643 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,843,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,797,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,559.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 500,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 486,545 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.52. 27,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,933. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.86. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $35.38.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

