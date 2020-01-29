Sportech (LON:SPO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.37

Shares of Sportech plc (LON:SPO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.37 and traded as low as $31.50. Sportech shares last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 51,533 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sportech in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

The company has a market cap of $58.14 million and a PE ratio of -15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 32.35.

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, and racetracks in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

