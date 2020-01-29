SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 675 ($8.88) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 680 ($8.95).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC raised SSP Group to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised SSP Group to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSP Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 716 ($9.42).

Get SSP Group alerts:

LON:SSPG opened at GBX 653.20 ($8.59) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 661.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 666.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.58. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 602 ($7.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 751.07 ($9.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from SSP Group’s previous dividend of $5.80. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.43%.

In related news, insider Simon Smith sold 56,737 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.64), for a total value of £372,762.09 ($490,347.40). Also, insider Jonathan Davies sold 69,829 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.43), for a total value of £447,603.89 ($588,797.54).

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.