Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.80-9.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $166.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.07. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $120.78 and a twelve month high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. ValuEngine cut Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Stanley Black & Decker to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.67.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $210,920.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,284.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $32,696.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock worth $9,292,144 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

