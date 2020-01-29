Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Star Group stock opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47. Star Group has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.56 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $235.89 million for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 1.01%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,830,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Star Group during the second quarter worth about $1,119,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Star Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,456,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,777,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Star Group in the second quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Star Group by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 27,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.31% of the company’s stock.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

