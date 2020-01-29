State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 400 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 32.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

NYSE CMS traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $67.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,563. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.12. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $67.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

In other news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $47,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $355,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,134,710.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,360. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.