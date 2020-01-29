State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5,725.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $365.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.60.

NYSE:TFX traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $382.27. 2,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,231. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $265.90 and a 12-month high of $389.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $374.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.22. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $648.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.66, for a total value of $2,479,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benson Smith sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total value of $5,780,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,375,718.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,681 shares of company stock worth $13,532,171 over the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.