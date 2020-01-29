State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 90.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3,474.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other Extra Space Storage news, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total transaction of $46,129.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,733.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,442 over the last ninety days. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.81.

EXR stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.93. 24,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.11. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.00 and a 52-week high of $124.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.70 and a 200-day moving average of $111.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $290.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.09%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.