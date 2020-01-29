State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.38 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,123 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,206 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.29. 11,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,128. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.78 and a 1-year high of $97.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $709.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.25 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total transaction of $781,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,494.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $863,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,887 shares of company stock worth $4,286,441. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

