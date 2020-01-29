State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.60 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,923 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 908.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6,082.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCX. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.77.

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.31. 394,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,961,402. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of -93.83 and a beta of 2.51.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

