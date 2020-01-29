State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.15. 10,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.99. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $99.30 and a 52 week high of $140.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $415.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.16 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,445.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,533.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,675 shares of company stock worth $1,316,633. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.