State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,294,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 68,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

CINF traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.81. 8,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,070. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $78.57 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

