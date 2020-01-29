State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 286.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dover by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 255,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,610,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,084,057.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $456,106.40. Insiders sold 11,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,756 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price target on shares of Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dover from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.11.

Dover stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.10. 228,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $120.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.86.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

